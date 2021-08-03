Abilene PD sponsoring free matinee movie for children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Back to school is on a lot of minds right now, but not everyone’s. Summer is not over yet, so the Abilene Police Department is showing a free movie to get in the last bit of summer fun for youngsters.

On Thursday, August 5th, the APD will be showing a matinee movie at Beltway Park Church South. This time, the event is a collective effort between the APD, AISD, Beltway Park, and Premiere Cinema.

APD’s Public Information Coordinator, Rick Tomlin, says they have space for 200 kids. So far, only 60 have signed up.

The department says they have been sponsoring and attending a series of events in an effort to bring the police and the community closer together.

“Bridge that gap between the police and our community… And with kids, you know… Kids before school starts, I’m sure they’re looking forward to get as much fun as they can for the summer so we’re hoping this movie kinda helps do that,” said Rick Tomlin with the APD.

The event will take place at Beltway Park Church located at 4009 Beltway South and is free of charge with refreshments provided.

Parents will need to sign up for this event. You can sign up HERE

Parents may drop their child off at either the Abilene High School or Cooper High School parking area. A.I.S.D. busses will transport them Beltway.

Busses will depart for Beltway at 1:30 pm. Parents may also drop them off directly at Beltway Park Church.

The name of the movie is a surprise but it will be rated PG and intended for children from kindergarten through 8th grade.