Abilene rehabilitation organization in need of donations

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – The Men of Nehemiah, a faith-based non-profit organization that helps men overcome addiction, is in need of donations.

The organization has almost reached its max capacity, and according to Director and Founder Lee Morris, that is something to be proud of.

Morris says more men are coming to the program and staying longer, something that reflects the success of its methods.

However, the increase of people joining the program has also increased the need for donations.

The organization is accepting a wide variety of donations; clothes, school supplies, envelopes, and of course, monetary donations.

Each of the items needed serves a purpose in the rehabilitation process that these men go through. For example, the envelopes are used so the people in the first stage of the program can communicate with their loved ones since they are not allowed to use their cellphones.

In addition to the classes the men in the program take, they are also introduced to a military-style component that aims to teach them discipline. Developing healthy habits and providing them with service opportunities. “They give back to the community… so that they’re not only welcomed to it but a blessing to it,” said Founder Lee Morris.

If you wish to provide a monetary donation you can do it through PayPal HERE