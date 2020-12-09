Abilene woman donates to Santa’s Helpers toy drive in honor of late husband

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has donated to KTAB’s Santa’s Helpers toy drive in honor of her late husband.

Ramona Espino dropped off a vehicle load of toys at the KTAB and KRBC studios Wednesday morning.

Espino says she and her husband used to run the official Dallas Cowboys fan club in Houston, and every year, the club would collect toys for kids in their area.

When the Espinos moved to Abilene four years ago, they kept the tradition alive, donating to KTAB’s annual Santa’s Helpers toy drive.

In May, Espino’s husband died, leaving her to carry on their legacy.

Wednesday morning, she visited his grave at the Veterans Cemetery then drove to Walmart and loaded up on toys.

KTAB’s Santa’s Helpers toy drive is taking place though December 20.

Click here for information on how to donate.

