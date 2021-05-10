Camp Able says ‘thank you’ to the community for the support during Abilene Gives

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – Just last week Abilene Gives set a new record of 1.9 million dollars of donations for non-profits. One of those non-profits benefiting is “Camp Able of Buffalo Gap,” getting over $112,000.

Out of all of the non-profits represented in Abilene Gives, Camp Able raised the most money from donations. With the help of 147 donors, the non-profit was able to raise $112,611.11.


According to the non-profit, the money raised during Abilene Gives will let them continue to provide therapy and skills-based training to people with special needs; it will also allow them to continue to serve as a shelter to unwanted, or neglected horses.


“We are just very humbled by the outpouring of generosity by this community; they never fail us, it’s just… It’s truly amazing, being a non-profit we rely primarily on donations from people that actually care about our mission,” said Lota Zoth, Volunteer Executive Director at Camp Able.

Zoth says the money raised represents about a quarter of their operational budget for 2021, it will also help them with the construction of an indoor facility to continue their mission even on rainy days.

