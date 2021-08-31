Clyde 13-year-old says years of racist bullying has made him afraid to go to school

CLYDE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – A 13-year-old boy from Clyde, Texas is trying to bring awareness about racism and bullying in his community. Just last week he says he received several messages on social media containing the word “N*****.”

Jaelin Pruitt, a 13-year-old Clyde Jr. High student, says that while this message was sent to him just last week, he has been dealing with this type of harassment for over three years.

His mother, Emily Pruitt says the disciplinary action taken by the Clyde CISD was “simply” not enough, adding that they have dealt with situations like this before.

“They only talk to them, a slap in the hand, and then nothing happens,” Emily says.

Clyde CISD Superintendent, Kenny Berry, said they received a report of the incident. However, the district cannot publicly comment or discuss specific student matters.

Superintendent Berry added that all actions were handled in accordance with the District’s Student Code of Conduct.

The full Clyde CISD statement can be found below:

Kia Placide, Jaelin’s Stepfather, said they want to create awareness and let other people know “racism is real and is alive.”

Jaelin says he hopes people start noticing the signs of racism and bullying. “To realize that is wrong,” Jaelin says.

Additionally, he says he does not wish to return to school until something changes because he does not feel safe.