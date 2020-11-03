Cultura Local ABI celebrates ‘Día de los Muertos’ giving sweet treats to the community

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – Cultura Local ABI, a non-profit in Abilene whose mission is to promote multicultural harmony, celebrated the ‘Día de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead) in Abilene by educating the community about this “Celebration of life.”

A series of “Día de los Muertos” workshops was finalized today with Cultural Local giving away “pan de muerto” to the Abilene Community. Joyce Martinez Sledge, with Cultura Local ABI says “death is a celebration of the life of our deceased ones.”

“It’s not about mourning, it’s really that we should take this time to celebrate the lives that they lived, remember them, and honor them.”

The pan the muerto is very traditional, and the shape of it has its own meaning; the circular shape represents the circle of life, the middle part represents the skull (others believe it represents the tears we shed for them), and the bridges that come together at the middle represent the bones.

