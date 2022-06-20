ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – After a domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Monday morning, Big Country Homepage wanted to highlight local resources available to those who may need help, and offer warning signs for loved ones of potential victims to monitor.
Warning signs
One out of three women in Texas have suffered from domestic violence. Getting the feeling your loved one may be in an abusive situation is scary for all involved.
According to Women’s Advocates, here are some warning signs to be aware of:
- Pushing for quick involvement: Comes on strong, claiming, “I’ve never felt loved like this by anyone.”
- Jealousy: Excessively possessive; calls constantly or visits unexpectedly; prevents you from going to work because “you might meet someone.”
- Controlling Behavior: Interrogates you intensely (especially if you’re late) about whom you talked to and where you were; keeps all the money; insists you ask permission to do anything.
- Unrealistic expectations: Expects you to be the perfect mate and meet his or her every need.
- Isolation: Tries to cut you off from family and friends; accuses people who support you of “causing trouble.”
- Blaming others for problems or mistakes: It’s always someone else’s fault when anything goes wrong.
- Making others responsible for his or her feelings: The abuser says, “You make me angry,” instead of “I am angry,” or says, “You’re hurting me by not doing what I tell you.”
- Hypersensitivity: Is easily insulted, claiming hurt feelings when he or she is really mad.
- Cruelty to animals or children: Kills or punishes animals brutally. Also, may expect children to do things that are far beyond their ability (whips a 3-year-old for wetting a diaper) or may tease them until they cry.
- Use of force during sex: Enjoys throwing you down or holding you down against your will during sex.
- Verbal abuse: Constantly criticizes or says blatantly cruel, hurtful things, degrades, curses, calls you ugly names.
- Rigid roles: Expects you to serve, obey and remain at home.
- Sudden mood swings: Switches from sweet to violent in minutes.
- Past battering: Admits to hitting a mate in the past, but says the person “made” him (or her) do it.
- Threats of violence: Says things like, “I’ll break your neck,” or “I’ll kill you,” and then dismisses them with, “I didn’t really mean it.”
Immediate assistance
For immediate assistance, the Noah Project in Abilene is the number one resource for domestic violence.
Call 1 (800) 444-3551 or click here to email the service.
The Noah Project works with women and families to mold domestic violence victims into survivors. Support services are offered to men, women, children and unaccompanied youth who are experiencing family, domestic dating and sexual violence.
Click here to help support the Noah Project.
Additional resources
The Abilene Housing Authority and APD/ Regional Victim Crisis Center both have extended resources lists.
This list is in no particular order.
|Abilene Police Department, Regional Victim Crisis Center
|(325) 677-7895
|Sexual assault, physical assault, murder, robbery, kidnapping, stalking, etc.
|Abilene Police Department, Regional Victim Crisis Center
|(325) 676-7107
|Family violence
|Abilene Adult Protective Services
|(325) 691-8100
|Abuse, neglect and exploitation of adults who are elderly or have disabilities
|Abilene Child Protective Services
|(325) 691-8100
|State agencies designed to protect children from abuse or neglect
|Child Advocacy Center (CAC)
|(325) 738-8060
|Child sex abuse
|Harmony Family Services, Inc.
|(325) 672-7200
|Therapeutic foster care & emergency shelter for abused/neglected children
|Abilene Behavioral Health
|(800) 335-3498
|Inpatient and outpatient mental health services
Resources for after leaving your abuser
This list is in no particular order.
|City Light Community Ministries
|(325) 673-6686
|Assist with rent, utilities, some prescriptions, bus passes, gas
|New Beginnings – Big Country
|(325) 665-5538
|Transitional housing for women
|Salvation Army of Abilene
|(325) 677-1408
|Provide assistance with clothing, furniture, rent & utilities; 24-hour emergency shelter, lunch & dinner
|Taylor County Social Service
|(325) 674-1341
|Assist with rent, utilities, some prescriptions, vision and dental care and indigent burial costs
|Rolling Plains Management Corp.
|(325) 674-1341
|Child care, self-sufficiency, housing crisis, utility assistance, head start, etc.
|West Central Texas Child Care Program Operations (CCPO)
|(325) 795-4283
|Affordable childcare
|Big Brothers Big Sisters
|(325) 677-7839
|Emotional support and activities for children
|Texas Workforce Commission
|(325) 795-4200
|Career development info, job search resources, training programs, etc.
|Faithworks
|(325) 437-2272
|Life skills training includes job search and retention skills
|Christian Women’s Job Corps.
|(325) 673-6686, ext. 106
|Life and job skills training, educational support
|Abilene Baptist Social Ministries
|(325) 672-4193
|Assists with clothing, food, etc.
|Love and Care Ministries
|(325) 670-0246
|Assists with food, clothing, prescriptions, birth certificates, IDs and more
|Taylor County District Attorney’s Victim Coordinator
|(325) 674-1261
|Information and referrals to those victimized by violent crimes
|Texas Department of Criminal Justice Victims’ Services
|(800) 848-4284
|Direct, personal service to victims and their families throughout Texas