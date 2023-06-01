ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – While all birth stories are so special and emotional in their own ways, one recent birth story has stood out among the rest. On New Year’s Eve, a working Abilene mother of two gave birth to a baby boy for a French couple who would not have otherwise been able to grow their family. This isn’t even her first time doing this selfless act. With two of her own at home, Sajada Jones has had three babies for two different families, all out of the goodness of her heart.

Meet Florent, Armand and their beloved baby boy, Theo.

Joined by their surrogate, Sajada and her family, this small family made their way to meet with BCH in the lobby of the KTAB/KRBC building. Like most first-time parents, the couple seemed notably nervous. Unlike most first-time parents, though, they were being interviewed with a camera and light pointed at them, just for doing the same as what many couples do – bringing life to the world.

In just one room over from the lobby with their six-day-old baby boy dressed in a white onesie and hat, sleepy after just eating, the family sat on a beige sofa opposite myself to tell their story.

French couple, (left to right) Florent and Armand travel to Abilene, Texas to unite with son, Theo, carried by Texas surrogate, Sajada Jones of Abilene

Florent and Armand met in college 10 years earlier. The couple first tried out living together during their last year of school but took the long-distance route when Armand moved to Paris and Florent to London after graduation. A year later, the couple reunited in Paris, beginning what Florent affectionately called ‘the real couple life.’

“We had a happy couple life until we decided on – to go to the next step, next level. First it was getting married, and then it was deciding to-” Florent began.

Armand interjected with an honest chuckle as a reminder to his husband, “Married in New York.”

“Yeah, we got married in New York because we were on the rotation for a year in New York, and then we came back to Paris after that,” Florent continued. “Right after coming back to New York back in 2018, we decided it was time to start a family and have a child of our own.”

With a small smile, Armand told me they knew they wanted to have a child, basically since the beginning of their relationship.

“When I met Florent, he told me, ‘I really would like, at some point of time, a little boy or a little girl, but I would prefer a little boy,’” Armand let out a brief laugh, looking to his husband. “So, really at the beginning, it was something we were aware of.”

In agreeance, Florent called the path to his newfound fatherhood a longtime project, “After, I think, six years of relationship, I think it was time… To enjoy the next step.”

I asked the couple, “What made you consider surrogacy?”

“First, to be honest, we initially tried to adopt a child… I don’t know if that’s the explanation, but for gay couples in France, it was a bit complicated, so we got denied the right to adopt a child,” Florent explained.

Explaining further, Florent said he and Armand could have gone through a legal battle to gain the right to adopt, but they felt rather discriminated against as a gay couple.

“Armand was ready since the beginning… I was not,” Florent said with a dry chuckle, referring to surrogacy. “But this adoption process made me realize that the surrogacy process… Suited us better.”

Just since the 1990s, surrogacy has been prohibited in France – as according to Jérôme Courduriès through his research; At the nation’s doorstep: The fate of children in France born via surrogacy made available through Science Direct. In 1991, surrogacy was condemned in the Court of Cassation on the grounds that a person should not be an object of a contract. By 1994, the courts made it so that “’any contract concerning procreation or gestation on behalf of a third party is void.’”

As the situation was explained, a child born through surrogacy in another country can legally and ethically be brought to France, and although that newborn may come with a foreign birth certificate, they can soon be recognized as a French citizen.

“For French gay couples, there are not that many options,” Florent earnestly said. “There are plenty of options if you put the law next to you… But, in a legal way, there are not that many countries that you can do the surrogacy journey.”

Through the new dads’ research, Florent discovered that North America was their only option to go the surrogacy route, “It’s completely legal to do that in the U.S. and to come back to France… It’s forbidden in France, but at the same time, it’s accepted.”

Their studies would provide a statistic Florent recalled being a bit of a surprise, “By doing research, we found out that Texas was the friendly state for surrogacy, which was surprising because in France, we have a very conservative view of Texas… So, we were like, ‘okay? So, it’s super good for gay, married couples. So, let’s do this in Texas, it’s a great place to do it!”

Just like having a baby ‘traditionally,’ this couple said it was a long process to get Theo home. Unlike the traditional family, it took more than twice as long to do so.

“Overall, it took two years… From the moment we initiated our ‘Google search,’” Florent nodded to my question, “to the moment Theo was born. Sajada came right in the middle of that.”

Through a surrogacy agency based in Dallas, Florent and Armand met with Jones. After meeting, Florent said they immediately knew she would be the right person to carry their child.

Florent continued to explain that he and his husband started their part of this process, everyone involved often referred to as ‘the surrogacy journey,’ in January of 2021. Through an agency, they met with Jones in December of 2021. Baby Theo was then born New Year’s Eve 2022.

Theo was born about a month earlier than expected. At this point, the men seemed a little more at ease being interviewed and sunk into the sofa a bit. I asked, “What was going through your minds when you got that call?”

“Sajada went to the ER the day before she went into labor. She told us that she was bleeding a bit and we shouldn’t worry,” Florent described of Theo’s birth story from some 5,000 miles away.

New Year’s Eve in France, the couple got a call from the woman carrying their son. It was time.

“It was 5:00 p.m. in France. We were about to prepare ourselves for- for just having fun for the year’s end,” Florent tittered at the sudden change of pace. “Then she said, ‘I just went to the hospital, and they told me that there’s no way I’m gonna exit the hospital without the child… So, the child is coming either tonight or tomorrow. You should come, guys.’”

Scrambling, the very soon-to-be fathers went on the hunt for a plane ticket to Dallas but couldn’t find anything until the next day. They called it a difficult 24 to 30 hours. However, they said they had prepared themselves for the possibility ahead of time – knowing that they were thousands of miles away.

“We knew, at some point, that the baby was going to come before us being in the U.S. and being able to welcome him to the new world,” Florent said. “But at the same time, we were completely comfortable with the idea of Sajada taking care of him, and we knew that she would give him the love that we wanted to inject just after he was born, and that’s exactly what happened. So, we had the chance to watch the delivery on Facetime, which was great!”

With a smile, Armand took over, “It was 2:00 a.m. in Paris, so we were almost sleeping but it’s complicated to sleep in this situation. Sajada called us on FaceTime, and we spoke with her, like, maybe one minute, and [she] said, ‘oh the baby is coming!’ She gives her phone to her husband, and then we saw… The delivery of Theo. It was really unexpected for us to see the delivery, but I think it’s really good memories.”

When they finally got to the airport in Paris, the new dads said they felt a whole lot better. They got to see the birth of their son, they knew he was being well cared for in Abilene, and they would see him very soon.

“We had to process the news, but at some point, you know… There was nothing we could do,” reasoned Florent. “We could swim the ocean, run through the U.S. – there was no way we could be there on time, so you have to accept that.”

It proved to be the FaceTime call, seeing the birth of their son that really put them at ease. As Florent said, “It’s like a football game. Sometimes you see better from TV than being seated in the stadium, right?”

“We’re also super grateful to be able to watch him coming to life,” Florent included. “We heard the first cries; we saw the hospital staff cleaning him and gave him back to Sajada… It was like watching a movie. It’s not your life yet, but it was live.”

On the sofa, I pointed out how good the newborn was. Theo was bundled up in his dad – Armand’s – arms, sleeping the whole time, not making a single fuss. The happy, full couple laughed and smiled, looking at their baby. I asked if they might, one day, explain to Theo how he was brought into the world.

French couple (left to right), Florent and Armand look to newborn son, Theo, before telling BCH his birth story involving Abilene, Texas surrogate

While his husband smiled at him, Armand answered, “It’s important for him to know his story. His story is a little bit, I think, awesome.”

Florent then explained that they would create a book for Theo’s first few days, then weeks, then months. He offered, “We even took a picture of your TV station! [We’ll] say, ‘look! It’s day six and you’re already a TV star!’”

Theo was born Saturday, December 31 in Abilene, Texas. He weighed six pounds, five ounces, and measured in at 19.5 inches.

These fathers were especially grateful to the Labor & Delivery staff that helped bring Theo into the world and care for him in their absence. They even shared a delightful realization upon their arrival, when the staff pronounced their son’s name as they would in France, with more of a T sound.

Armand and Florent made sure to express how grateful they were to Abilene and its residents – a lovely thing to hear as an Abilenian like myself.

“We exited the hospital on Tuesday evening, and since then, we’ve been going to the hotel, to the restaurants, to the local shops, walking around the city… And we just found very welcoming people,” said Florent. “It’s a really nice city, and we really thank everybody.”

Florent continued to tell me when his family would meet new people while out and about, they just wanted to hear about their story and how this French family came to Abilene, Texas, “We were super impressed by the big welcome we received.”

As a last question, I looked to the now at ease, now talkative couple, “What would you say to other couples looking to go through surrogacy?”

Armand replied, “It’s complicated. It’s like a rollercoaster for emotions, but I think it’s really worth it.” Piggybacking off his husband’s answer, Florent laughed and gestured, “Be strong!”

“Yes, be strong. Be prepared go through a lot of challenges. But at the end, you’re really happy. You have something that you didn’t expect… All the love we receive,” paced Armand.

Florent took over to encourage, “Everybody will be super caring with you. Even in France, you know, when you talk to Social Security… That’s a bit unusual what we’re doing. Everybody’s just so helpful.”

Although the journey is a tough one, these very happy new fathers assured that if you’re looking into having a child via surrogacy, you will be helped.

Meet Sajada Jones and her family

Sajada Jones is an Abilene mother of two. She is raising her two sons, Chase and Chanden, with her partner, Travis McClure.

Jones and her family made it to the KTAB/KRBC building before Florent, Armand, and Theo. Dressed to impress, the family was excited to take the tour. McClure said meeting KTAB’s Bob Bartlett was especially nice, having also grown up in Abilene, watching the nightly news. Chase and Chanden, though, matching in black shirts with a sort of sea star color of pants; they couldn’t wait to see the TV studios and read from the prompter.

Back in the lobby, with the two families reunited, Jones hugged Armand and Florent, and asked how the baby was doing. After the new family of three tucked away for about half-an-hour, I brought McClure and his sons back to that same beige sofa.

Chase and Chanden were noticeably nervous, fidgeting as young children do. I asked how they’ve felt about their mom’s surrogacies.

(Left to right) Chanden, Travis, and Chase McClure sit down with BCH for exclusive interview about supporting Sajada during surrogate pregnancy

Chanden replied that it makes him feel “good and happy.” Meanwhile, Chase had a few more words, “I feel good because she’s having it for other people.”

The boys shared that they didn’t feel like it was a ‘weird’ act. McClure explained how, ahead of Jones’s first surrogacy for an Austin family, they had a long family discussion.

“They were pretty understanding about it from the start,” said McClure. “They understand that it’s (a baby born via surrogacy) not a part of our family, really – blood wise and all.”

To help Jones get pregnant at the beginning of 2022, her family helped administer injections. McClure said the boys had steadier hands than he did, but Chanden said he was more afraid to stick himself.

I asked both the McClure boys what they’d like to say to baby Theo. Chase said he’d ask the baby to come visit again.

Surrogacy was something McClure said Jones had known she wanted to do for quite some time, “As it became more and more real, the more steps she went through… So, it was a pretty gradual process, so it wasn’t, like, a big shock… I didn’t have any problems with it.”

As the partner of a person putting their body through childbirth for another family, Travis McClure told BCH you have to stick around to help through the pregnancy needs, but the impact of what the surrogate is doing is all worth it.

“It’s very special. You’re going to make somebody’s life a lot better, and of course, helping your partner along with the process is important because they need support, too,” McClure advised other potential partners of surrogates. “And in the end, you get to see the family unite and everything, so it’s pretty special.”

After ushering the McClures back to the lobby, I found Jones cradling baby Theo, his dads surrounding the pair in awe. I asked if she was ready for her interview, and as she began to hand the baby back to his dads, the couple told her she could take him with her for our session. Her boys followed.

Sajada Jones of Abilene, Texas sits down for exclusive interview with BCH about being a surrogate twice over

Sat between her sons, cradling sleepy baby Theo in her arms, Sajada Jones voiced words of encouragement to her youngest as he fidgeted.

“You got this,” Jones beamed at Chanden. “This is your last time to shine!”

Jones introduced herself, letting out a nervous laugh at the end. But the friends she and I are, I encouraged her to just talk to me. She followed with another titter, “I need to just act like I’m just… Hanging out with you!”

As the interview finally began, Theo started to fuss. Jones began bouncing him in her arms, just like she had done so many times before when her boys were babies.

“I decided to be a surrogate because,” Jones began to answer my first question. “The short version is after I had my two babies, I thought I was done – and they were very easy babies, both of them, the pregnancy was easy… And so, I just thought it would be a good idea to help other families.”

She continued to describe the memory of her paternal aunt using surrogacy to create her family, after finding out she would not be able to bear children of her own. Her other aunt would go on to carry babies for her sister.

“That was something that stuck with me,” Jones said, looking back on her younger self first experiencing the notion of surrogacy. “Because so many people do have problems having kids, and for me, it was just so easy. So, I just decided to help everybody out.”

I asked about what could motivate her to perform a truly selfless act. She replied, “For me, my kids are like my motivation… It’s just a different type of love… I feel that people that want to experience it, and can, I feel like they should get to.”

“Of course, in my situation, there’s all reasons why people can’t have babies – whether medical or same-sex… And I just feel that everybody should get to experience that kid love,” Jones wrapped up, with a loving look at her sons.

Theo began to fuss more, waking up from his post-meal nap.

“He’s getting angry with me,” Jones cooed back to the six-day-old as she bounced him and switched his cradled position. “What’s the matter? It’s okay!”

This surrogacy birth of Theo to Armand and Florent was actually Jones’s second time being a surrogate. In the spring of 2021, Jones helped an Austin couple – Alex and Joe – bring twins Poppy and Finn to the world.

“Twins is a whole different type of pregnancy, having two babies in there and then, of course, going through it,” Jones let out a knowing laugh. “Y’know, you have all the pregnancy hormones and everything, you’re like, ‘okay. I’m not gonna do this again.’ But then, the parents come, and they get their baby, and then it’s like all the emotions… So, I just feel like that just, like, trumps it all. Like, it just reminds you of why you did it all in the first place. Before you know it, you forget all the symptoms… And you just remember that you made little happy babies, and the families are so happy. It’s literally like you never went through any of the sicknesses or anything.”

Jones added, “I think that’s what made me do it again. It’s probably going to make me do it again, and again, and again, and again!”

Comparing this pregnancy to her last with Poppy and Finn, Jones said being pregnant will inevitably take a toll on someone’s body. But being older, and only going less than a year between pregnancies, Jones said she felt all the symptoms of pregnancy sooner.

“You would just assume twins was harder, but I think because this one was so close after,” Jones gestured to baby Theo in her arms, Chanden holding his hand, “it was kind of like the same. Overall, my pregnancies with the boys (her sons) was easier, but I think it was because I was a lot younger.”

For both surrogacies, Jones said she went through Dallas-based agency, Simple Surrogacy, and she didn’t run out of kind things to say about the agency. Even though the agency is in Dallas, she assured interested parties that you do not need to be located in the area.

“The first journey, I did it by myself… Since Finn and Poppy, I have had three people also sign up,” Jones looked back on carrying Alex and Joe’s twins. “One of them live in [Las] Vegas, the other one lives in California, and then one’s here in Texas with us. So, you do not have to be in Texas to go through Simple Surrogacy.”

The agency Jones used was desirable to her because she got to choose the family she’d work with, instead of the other way around as some other surrogacy agencies operate.

From inquiry to conception, Jones explained that the process takes about a year. She was at work when she put in that initial Google search and filled out an application – almost spur of the moment.

Jones listed the process, “You sign up, you match with the parents – they have to like you back, of course – You take a lot of medications… Before actually getting inseminated, I’d say it’s like three months.”

While Jones said it’s because she has easier pregnancies as to why she’s been a surrogate twice over, she said her favorite thing about being pregnant is being catered to. On the opposite side of the spectrum, it’s morning sickness and heartburn that she dreads the most while pregnant.

“They say that heartburn comes from babies having hair. I don’t know if that’s true, but all of the pregnancies I’ve had, they’ve all had full heads of hair. So, I’ve had a lot of ongoing heartburn through the whole thing,” said Jones.

In surrogacy versus pregnancy, I asked Jones what her least and favorite things are about that.

“The best part about being a surrogate is, of course, to me, is whenever the families get their babies – they’re all united. That’s just what keeps you going,” Jones described. “The least part, I’m gonna say is the medications, because you do, like, injections for like two months, probably, and I’m not a huge fan of needles.”

Even though Jones had to get shots every day for months, she said has all been worth it in the end. She even said she had gotten used to it, and the shots were no longer painful.

Through my research ahead of mine and Jones’s interview, I discovered that many surrogacy agencies would advise against established mothers from being a surrogate. However, through her experience, it was just the opposite.

“Most agencies, they actually want you to have at least one baby before you do it (surrogate for another family), I think just to make sure you know that you’re done having babies or you know how it feels to have a baby… They don’t want you to want to keep the baby, I think is the main thing,” Jones answered.

Jones said she was never worried about being disqualified by an agency because she knew she was done having babies of her own, and because she had healthy pregnancies resulting in two 10-pound babies.

I confirmed with Jones that she was purely a gestational surrogate. Both the sperm and the egg that helped make up Theo were donated. Essentially, if Theo was a loaf of bread, Sajada would be the oven.

“We’re not related, unfortunately, by blood,” Jones addressed Theo. “Even though every watched him come out of me, if they do a DNA test, it’s like it never happened. So, I was just the babysitter for nine months.”

This being her fourth pregnancy overall, Jones said Theo had a slow start, and the clinic even told her to prepare herself to miscarry the baby. The good news is, there was never anything to worry about – Theo and Sajada both made it out completely healthy.

As Jones anticipated the arrival of Theo, alongside his dads, she told me she’s stayed in touch with the dads of her last surrogacy.

“We were actually waiting for him (Theo) to be born, and we get to go visit them! Luckily they’re close. Theo’s gonna live very far… He’s gonna live in France. But Finn and Poppy are only four hours away, so we’ll get to see them a lot more often,” shared Jones.

Gesturing to her sons, Jones said her boys often ask to visit the twins. To which her youngest replied he did not, he just wants to go on vacation. Laughing, she said Joe and Alex (the twins’ parents) would see the interview and not let him come over.

Family is a big theme for this Texas surrogate. She revealed that her family has been wildly supportive, “They all are very involved, and they ask a lot of questions… They think it’s super cool, what I’m doing!”

Among the three other surrogates Jones had inspired was her cousin. She went on to explain that her family could not be more invested or supportive in her surrogacies – both hers and her partner, Travis’ families.

“Whenever Florent and Armand got here, my sister’s like, ‘can you call me so I can talk to them?’ And she’s like, ‘maybe they can teach me French!’ I was like, ‘I don’t think they have time to be teaching you French,” Jones chuckled.

As for the level of contact Jones had with the parents she’s worked with, she said she’s always felt like there was a comfortable dialogue.

“There’s not a forced time- nobody’s telling you, like, ‘you need to message them at least three times a day!’ It’s just kind of, it’s, like, natural,” explained Jones. “I’m very social, so can talk to them all day!”

Maternity photos below: Courtesy of K. Mitchell Photography with permission to use by Sajada Jones

With her latest surrogacy, Jones said their concerns for communication lied with the time difference between Paris and Abilene. Carrying Joe and Alex’s twins, though, she said she felt they could talk more often.

Already being a mom, I asked Jones how she explained surrogacy to her boys.

With wide eyes, Jones responded, “The main thing for me was making sure that they understood that the baby was not related to them- ‘cause I didn’t want them feel like,” she paused to think for a moment, “I was giving away their sibling. So, I just explained to them… Like, I wouldn’t give them away, and I wouldn’t give away their brother or sister, and they got it!”

Abilene, Texas surrogate, Sajada Jones with family: Travis, Chase, and Chanden McClure

Jones continued to explain that her young sons were very understanding from the get-go, and seemed to be ‘okay’ with it, to boot. She turned to her eldest, prodding him to answer the question, “I mean, what do you think, Chase, were you okay with it?”

“Yes,” he quickly replied. She continued, “how did you feel? Did you feel sad when I gave Finn and Poppy, and Theo to their parents?”

As Chase’s mom gave a loving, knowing smile to her son, awaiting his response, the young man presented a thoughtful pause, “I felt like it was the right thing ‘cause It’s their baby anyways.”

“That’s right,” Jones praised her son. “They pretty much got it at the very beginning.”

I noticed Chase had a thoughtful expression, so I asked, “Do you want another brother or sister?”

Chase very quickly said yes, but his mom nervously laughed it off, “We’ll see! We always joke… Like, if we knew it was gonna be a girl, then we might think about it, but that’s not how it works for us. I’m already outnumbered at home; I think we’re good!”

A large concern for many not only looking into being a surrogate, but also for families using surrogacy to have a child, is the emotional component. There is a lot of literature on the emotional impact of having children for other families, but there’s something called an emotional transfer.

Surrogate.com, an informational website, suggests both parents and surrogates to prepare themselves for this transfer – physically handing over the child. The article goes through points on how best to grieve a loss, be involved, the use of a transitional item and more. The most important point was to practice patience.

This emotional impact question was one Jones said she is no stranger to. Nonetheless, I asked, “How do you cope?”

“Mainly, knowing what you signed up for,” thoughtfully answered Jones. “Of course, you get connected because the baby’s in you, but you don’t feel connected like it’s your baby. You feel… Like an auntie connection.”

Jones explained that she has immense love for all three of the babies she’s had for other families, but she’s had to keep in mind that at some point, the baby would have to go home to their parents.

During her first surrogacy for an Austin couple, Jones shared that she was very worried about transferring the twins to their parents. What did help her, though, was when people would congratulate her on the pregnancy, she would thank them, then explain that the babies she carried were not hers to keep.

“It wasn’t really to correct [them]… So, by the time I have the baby,” Jones made a gesture of reiteration, “it’s not my baby.”

Fixing Theo’s tiny white hat, Jones explained that she felt ready and excited to give birth and hand the babies over to their parents.

Smiling at the baby, Jones said, “All of our time together… It was like auntie time!”

If you choose to become a surrogate, the agency you go through will have the duty of explaining your rights as a surrogate. If you choose to go through surrogacy to have a family, as according to Hatch Fertility, a California-based family planning center, more simply put, no, a surrogate cannot legally keep a child she carries for another family.

A 2021 article from Hatch Fertility, Your Parental Rights Using a Gestational Surrogate: What You Need To Know reads:

While your surrogate has many rights outlined in your contract, a gestational carrier cannot choose to keep the child because she won’t have parental rights to the baby and won’t be biologically related. However, it’s also important to select a reputable surrogacy agency to protect yourself and your surrogate throughout this process and provide more peace of mind.

Another point to ease parents’ minds: These reputable surrogacy agencies will also have the duty of screening its potential surrogates and ensuring that they will be carriers for the right reasons.

There is another hot button question surrogates not only ask themselves but are asked by others; is about the financial component to surrogacy. As most have heard, U.S.-based surrogates can be paid thousands of dollars.

“I actually did not know about how much you got paid, or anything, whenever I signed up, originally,” Jones shared. Letting out a humble chuckle, she continued, “I actually still have the money, just trying to figure out what to do with it! We want to buy a house, so, that’s most likely what we’re gonna do.”

Sitting cattycorner from Jones, I questioned, “So, even if you got paid nothing, you would still do this?”

Jones let out a knowing smile, looked to sleepy Theo in her arms, and beamed, “Yes… Unfortunately, all my friends think I’m crazy for that part.”

Abilene, Texas surrogate, Sajada Jones looks to newborn baby Theo with son, Chase, next to her

Texas Surrogacy has outlined the possible fees a parent may incur while using surrogacy to grow their family. Tallying up the numbers outlined, in-state parents can expect to pay up to $250,000. For international parents, that number can go up to $380,000 – not including costs of travel.

For Texas surrogates, Fertility Source Companies says, “The base compensation for gestational surrogates in Texas ranges from $45,000 to $55,000. First-time surrogates earn base compensation of $45,000 plus an additional $350 per month for miscellaneous expenses. Repeat surrogates can earn a base of $50,000 and the additional $350 per month.”

“This is a big thing. People deserve to get paid for it,” said Jones about compensating surrogates. “But me, personally… I would just do it.”

Still cradling the baby, her older son pressed against her side. Jones explained that she sees her surrogacies as something of a blessing to be able to give a gift of that gravity.

Around the world, all kinds of women are giving this gift; helping people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have children for varieties of reasons. Family support is great, but sometimes you need to be supported by people who know exactly what you’re going through.

Jones said the agency she goes through, Simple Surrogacy, has a Facebook support group, but there are several other support groups for surrogates.

There are many reasons to choose to become a surrogate, and there are just as many reasons to choose against it. For this surrogate, Jones said the benefits have outweighed the risks.

“Whenever you get to put the baby with the family, there’s just, like, nothing that compares to that,” said Jones.

Jones looked to the baby, then back to the camera. Sitting to the left of the device, I asked, “What would you tell others looking to become surrogates?”

Taking only one full second to think, Jones got wide-eyed and intensely addressed the camera directly in front of her, “Do it.”

“Anybody who’s even considering it or wondering [about] it… I feel like people just assume that they can’t do it, or they assume it’s such a lengthy process,” continued Jones. “Just don’t assume, just call!”

The now expert surrogate went on to encourage potential surrogates to simply ask every question they can, because the agencies will be friendly and work with them through everything.

Looking back on when Jones first looked into becoming a surrogate, she said she would tell her pre-surrogacy self to put the opinions of others aside so that she could focus on what she wanted to offer.

“I wanted to make sure that I was 100% okay with just my two, but I’m glad I didn’t get discouraged… I could have easily not done it, but I’m glad I did make the phone call,” Jones recalled. “Just do you, and call, and see how it goes! ‘Cause it was great. Everything’s great. I’m probably gonna do it again, that’s how great it is.”

A message to baby Theo from the woman who carried him into the world:

“I just want to tell him that I love him,” Jones held Theo closer to him, smiling at his sleepy face. “Theo, I love you, and I hope that we get to stay connected all the time!” Jones looked back to me, “I think we will.”