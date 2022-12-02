BCH graphic via Canva: What Abilene neighborhoods are best for Christmas sightseeing (2022)

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – December is here, and Abilenians are ready! Driving around town, you’ll already see some beautifully decorated homes and businesses. But where are the best neighborhoods for Christmas sightseeing?

It’s a holiday tradition for many. On Christmas Eve, families will load up the minivan, put on the Christmas carols, and hit the town to admire all the beautiful lights.

If you’re from Abilene, it’s a no-brainer to hit up the major neighborhoods like Sayles and Elmwood. But as the city grows and develops, many more homeowners have really gotten into the Christmas spirit.

In no particular order, you should check out some of these Abilene neighborhoods when you go to admire the holiday lights this year:

1300 block of Glenwood Drive – Elmwood area

00 block of Muirfield Lane – Fairway Oaks area

2200 block of Woodridge – River Oaks/ Brookhollow area

900 block of Sayles Boulevard – Sayles area

1800 block of Glendale Drive – Westwood Richland area

Do you know of a house that’s gone full Griswold? We want to see the best decorations in Abilene! Click here to share with us.