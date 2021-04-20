Hispanic Business Council continues to develop and promote Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – The Abilene Hispanic Business Council continues to develop and promote the economy and quality of life in the Abilene area.

This high-energy group exists to facilitate the advancement and participation of Hispanic businesses by promoting education, training, advocacy, and networking. Their goal is to build a bridge between Hispanic and non-Hispanic businesses and consumers.

Now hosting monthly luncheons, the council allows citizens to build and strengthen business relationships, and meet with leaders in the Abilene community.

