Let Us Breathe Abilene giving new shoes, hygiene bags to kids from low-income families

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – Let Us Breathe Abilene is giving away brand new shoes to kids from low-income families.

The organization says they wanted to give kids who are not able to begin the new school year with a new wardrobe a confidence boost, and pair of new shoes can provide that. They are also including hygiene bags that contain hair care products for all types of hair.

Shawnte Fleming, the founder of Let Us Breathe Abilene, says they wanted to include everyone in this drive. That meant including haircare products for people with afro-textured hair since it can make a big difference for people of the community. “Hair care is as important as brushing your teeth,” said Fleming.

Let Us Breathe is still in need of donations since they would like to provide as many kids as possible with new shoes.

If you would like to donate you can find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/letusbreatheabilene

https://PayPal.me/LetusBreatheAbilene?locale.x=en_US