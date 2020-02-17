Local brewery raising awareness for autism and mental health with new beer

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – An Abilene brewery is raising awareness for autism and mental health. Pappy Slokum Brewery’s owner and head brewer Jeff Bell named their first seasonal beer, ‘RI’ LEE’S RED ALE,’ after his daughter who is on the autism spectrum.

“This beer is dedicated to all those people who are struggling to get up, struggling with depression, we have autism in our family, we have depression in our family, so it just seemed like the thing we had to do, and we know there are a lot of people out there who struggle,” said Jeff Bell.

The front of the beer displays a green ribbon representing mental health.

The side of the beer has a description of why they are producing this beer with words of encouragement.

The beer will be available in most local grocery stores by the end of the week.