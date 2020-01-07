DISH

Locals react to Cowboys parting ways with Garrett and welcoming McCarthy

Web Exclusive

by: Martin Mercado

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – Just one day after letting Jason Garret go, The Dallas Cowboys have decided to make former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy their new head coach.

Cowboys fans around Abilene have expressed their feelings of relief knowing that Garret is no longer head coach of their team…

While there is some uncertainty on how a former Green Bay Coach will work with The Cowboys, most people have high hopes on McCarthy.

