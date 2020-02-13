NCCIL hosts first female solo Latino exhibit

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature is hosting its first female solo Latino exhibit titled ‘Soñadora,’ by Yuyi Morales.

According to the NCCIL’s official web page, Morales was born in Xalapa, Mexico in 1968. The influence of her Mexican birthright and culture is evident in all of her titles and helps to identify the power of heritage in the work of children’s picture books.

“Yuyi immigrated to the United States as a new mother with her two-month-old son, Kelly, and his American father in 1994. During a difficult transition period, she was introduced by Kelly’s grandmother to a local public library. In the children’s book section, she found a gateway to her new life.”

Yuyi Morales will attend to a public gallery talk at the NICCL on March 3rd.

To read more about Yuyi Morales go to the NCCIL official web page or click HERE