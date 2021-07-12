Operation Blue Jeans kicks off at Christian Service Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Families in need can send their children back to school with new clothes thanks to The Christian Service Center’s Operation Blue Jeans.

The program begins today and will continue through early September.

“We will be providing new back-to-school clothing and new shoes for children registered in Abilene schools,” said the organization.

Elementary School Students will receive two pairs of jeans, five pairs of socks, and five pairs of underwear

will receive two pairs of jeans, five pairs of socks, and five pairs of underwear Middle School Students will receive two pairs of khaki pants and two polo style shirts, five pairs of socks and five pairs of underwear.

will receive two pairs of khaki pants and two polo style shirts, five pairs of socks and five pairs of underwear. Each student will receive one pair of new shoes.

will receive one pair of new shoes. Age appropriate children’s Bibles will be available.

Appointments are available during Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., as well as the first Saturday morning of each month (the next one will be Saturday, August 7).

The organization says parents must call (325) 673-7531 to make an appointment.

“In the spirit of “paying it forward” we’re asking parents to donate one can of food for each child receiving new school clothes,” said the Christian Service Center in a Press Release.

For further information about the Christian Service Center, go to cscabilene.org.

The Christian Service Center is located at 3185 N. 10th Street, Abilene, TX 79603.