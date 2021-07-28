Sweetwater Texas Theatre in desperate need of help for renovation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two sweetwater residents are trying to save the historic Texas Theatre and return it to its glory days. They are asking the community to join them in their efforts to bring more options for entertainment to the town.

The once fully-equipped theater is in major disrepair and is in desperate need of donations to help.

The theatre will require several renovations and currently doesn’t even have running water. Board President Weston Pyburn says they are trying to save the historic building in hopes to bring excitement and revitalization back to sweetwater.

The initial goal is to raise fifty thousand dollars, but that’s just the tip of the costs; overall, the theatre board says they’ll need about 2 million.

If you would like to get more info on how to help contact the Texas Theatre General Manager Paul Swartzfager at (432) 202-3536.