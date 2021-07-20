Virtual Reality: Workforce Solutions’ new tool for career placement and job training

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Have you ever wondered what a certain job may be like before you actually have to do it, or go to school for it? The Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas has now made this possible for the community with the help of virtual reality.

Getting “hands-on” experience has become more accessible with Virtual Reality. The Workforce Solutions acquired 15 Oculus Quest headsets that will be utilized in their career placement program as well as job training.

Allowing students and even customers to use the VR set up to explore different careers and what they entail, giving them a glimpse at a more involved experience with simulations of hands-on activities.

According to Celina Gamez, Managing Director of Workforce Solutions, this new technology allows students to decide whether they would like to follow a certain career path or not.

“We wanna make sure that is a good fit for them, maybe they identified something that they didn’t think they would be interested in but then they do it and they realize that is perfect or they realize that ‘hey this is not for me’ and we’re able to explore some other options,” said Gamez.

The organization hopes these VR devices allow them to help more people find a career and provide people in rural areas the chance to explore a wider variety of industries they can get work in.