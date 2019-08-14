Web Exclusive: Construction means changes for West Texas Fair and Rodeo, here’s what to expect

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Texas Fair Rodeo is less than a month away, and big changes are planned for this year. There is an impressive construction project, the renovation of the expo center and fairground, which means the layout will be almost completely different.



The first noticeable difference is the rides have moved. The rides will now be east of their normal location and they will also be on asphalt. This last feature is significant, in case it rains there will be no more walking through mud.



The food booths will be in the same place but there will be more food trucks this year as fair officials work on getting rid of the permanent food structures for future fairs.

Another important change involves parking, as there will only be two available entrances for the public.



“We have this main entrance. . . kind of across from the zoo’s main entrance to come in to our large parking lot here,” said Rochelle Johnson, VP & General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center, “If you see the rock gate, the rocks down here, that’ll be the other entrance that people can come through.”

Watch the video included in this article for a BigCountryHomepage web exclusive walkthrough of all the changes coming to the Taylor County Expo Fair Grounds this year.