Wylie Little League one win away from Little League World Series

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – The Wylie Little League All-Stars team is one win away from qualifying for the Little League World Series. This would be the first time a team from Abilene goes to the tournament.

The Little League World Series could soon become a reality for the Wylie Little League. The team will be facing Colorado at the semi-final game of the Southwest Regional Tournament after defeating New Mexico seven to zero on Saturday.

Team Manager Reggie Regala says the team has put in the effort and believes they have a good chance of winning tonight’s game and earn their ticket to Williamsport.

When asked how the team felt about the game, Reggie says the team is staying positive and relaxed, mostly ready to go. “The team is really excited, they know what’s at stake,” said Reggie Regala. “They want it for Wylie and the Abilene community!”

“It would definitely put Abilene and Abilene Wylie on the map!”

HOW/WHERE TO WATCH:

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m.