BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – In any city you visit, there’s going to be a street name or neighborhood, maybe, that everyone would pronounce phonetically but the locals might pronounce it a totally different way. It’s no different in Abilene and the surrounding areas. If you’re new here and say “Antilly Road” with emphasis on the I, odds are your nearest local will correct you.

Here are some of the most commonly mispronounced street names in Abilene. But don’t ask why they’re pronounced the ways they are – nobody seems to know!

Google Maps Street View: 1600 block of Antilly RD, July 2019

Google Maps Street View: 2300 block of Treadaway BLVD, April 2022

Google Maps Street View: 300 block of Bois D’Arc ST, May 2022

Google Maps Street View: 1000 block of Judge Ely BLVD, May 2022

Google Maps Street View: 1300 block of Barrow ST, May 2022

Antilly Road is phonetically an-tilly, but locally pronounced as ant-lee.

Treadaway Boulevard, phonetically, is tred-away and we call it tred-way here.

With French roots, Bois D’Arc Street should be pronounced bwah-dahk. But for some reason, it’s colloquially known to be said like bow dark. Its direct translation is wooden bow.

Judge Ely Boulevard is phonetically Judge E-lie. But because it’s named for the person, Judge Walter R. Ely, it’s pronounced E-lee.

A quick history:

Ely (1879-1978), according to the Texas State Historical Association, moved with his family to Callahan County as a teenager in 1895, but he was born in Kentucky. In any matter, he’s said to have later gone on to become a county judge and then moved to the Abilene area. After while, he held a private practice law firm in Abilene and served as chairman of the Taylor County gasoline and tire rationing board. He passed away just two months before his 100th birthday, and was buried in Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene. What we know now as Judge Ely Boulevard was Stadium Way up until 1974.

Barrow Street, which turns into Mocking Bird Lane at South 7th Street, has some controversy over its pronunciation. Some call it burr-oh, but it is locally elocuted as bear-oh.

Abilene isn’t the only place around with some funky pronunciations, though. Take a look at the delivery of these Big Country towns’ names:

Google Maps Street View: Colorado City City Hall

Moran downtown mural, 300 block of FM 880, March 2013

Google Maps Street View: “Welcome to Bronte” sign, 100 block of W Main ST, June 2022

City of Ballinger via Youtube (bit.ly/3fbvUtx)

Google Maps Street View: Reynosa & N Texas Streets

Google Maps Street View: Tuxedo sign, 5600 block of TX-92, July 2022

Google Maps Street View: Tolar City Hall

Colorado City isn’t pronounced like the state here, rather we call it call-ur-ay-doh.

No, Moran isn’t an insult. It’s said like more-ann.

Bronte, which you’d think would be pronounced Brawn-tay, is actually and simply Brawnt.

With Spanish roots, the City of De Leon should be pronounced day leon but we call it dee leon. De Leon translates to “of lion.”

Tuxedo, which is actually an unincorporated community in Jones County, is not pronounced like the men’s formal wear. Instead, for some reason, it’s tux-uh-doh.

Lastly, Tolar. The emphasis here isn’t on the A. We say it tow-lurr, kind of like Divorce Court’s Judge Lynn Toler.

Want to add to the list? Let us know! Click here to send in an email.