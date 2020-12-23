Wednesday, December 23, 2020: A late morning cold front gives us cooler temps, gusty winds, and elevated fire WX

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will move through late Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the lower 60’s. They will be reached around noon. Expect temperatures to decrease to the middle 50’s by the middle afternoon. There will be a gusty north wind under mostly sunny skies. Relative humidity values will drop to the upper teens and lower 20’s. With the combination of the gusty wind and the dry air, fire weather conditions will be elevated.

Christmas Eve will see those winds decrease slightly. After a very cold morning, the afternoon will see average temperatures. High’s will be in the middle to upper 50’s under sunny skies.

Christmas day will see high temperatures in the low to middle 60’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light SW wind.

The weekend will be dry, mainly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably mild.

Monday will see a return of seasonable temperatures.

Chances for rain will return Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 26° Winds: N 10-20 G25 > W 5-15 MPH

Thursday (Christmas Eve): Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NW 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday (Christmas Day): Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 5:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday