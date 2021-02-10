Wednesday, February 2021: Patchy freezing drizzle today with overcast skies… expect a wintry mix tonight and tomorrow morning

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 8:45 AM it was cold and cloudy. Most areas were below freezing. There was some areas of freezing drizzle and patchy freezing fog. This will cause a light glaze of ice to form on some outdoor surfaces. Bridges and overpasses will likely ice over. Drive safe! This is causing visibilities to be reduced mainly in the western and southern Big Country. The fog will burn off by the late AM. There was a slight breeze out of the north.

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* will be in effect until 6 AM Thursday. This morning areas of freezing drizzle and patchy freezing fog will cause a light glaze of ice to form on some outdoor surfaces. Bridges and overpasses will likely ice over. The afternoon will see some a lingering chance for some patchy freezing drizzle. Temperatures will top out juts below or near the freezing mark. There will be a north wind around 5-15 MPH.

Chances for precipitation will return Wednesday night. Another shot of cold air will move in Wednesday night as well. A wintry mix is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will cause a light glaze of ice to form on some outside surfaces (especially on overpassed and bridges). Drive safely!

Thursday will be cold. High temperatures will be in the middle 30’s with a below freezing morning. Besides the chance for a wintry mix Thursday morning, the forecast will be dry.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will effect the areas Thursday night. As a result, Friday will see a high of around 32°.

Saturday will start in the middle teens. The afternoon will see highs in the middle 20’s. There will be a chance for a snow shower or two.

Valentines day and Presidents day will be the coldest days this week. Expect lows in the single digits. Wind chills during the morning will be near -5° on both days. It will be dry, breezy, and mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens.

Better chances for snow will be seen Sunday night and Monday. The forecast is uncertain at this time, but some areas may see 1 – 4 inches of snow.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* AM Areas of freezing drizzle and patchy of freezing fog. Overcast. PM Patchy Freezing drizzle. High Temperature: 30° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* Cloudy. 40% Wintry Precipitation. Low Temperature: 25° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% AM Wintry Precipitation. Breezy. High Temperature: 36° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mo. Breezy. High Temperature: 32° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Snow Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 25° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday (Valentines Day): Mostly Cloudy. 40% Snow. AM Wind chill: -5° High Temperature: 18° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Snow. AM Wind chill: -5° High Temperature: 19° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 39° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.

Sunset: 6:21 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday