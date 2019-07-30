Wednesday is last day for plastic, glass recycling in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wednesday, July 31 will be the last day of plastic and glass collection at recycling centers in the City of Abilene.

City officials say Texas Metals and Recycling Company will no longer accept the materials due to a prolonged and future-anticipated change in the recycling market.

The city will continue to monitor the glass recycling market and work to reinstate glass recycling if there is a proven cost-effective program.

The city issued the following news release Tuesday afternoon: