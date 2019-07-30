Wednesday is last day for plastic, glass recycling in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wednesday, July 31 will be the last day of plastic and glass collection at recycling centers in the City of Abilene.
City officials say Texas Metals and Recycling Company will no longer accept the materials due to a prolonged and future-anticipated change in the recycling market.
The city will continue to monitor the glass recycling market and work to reinstate glass recycling if there is a proven cost-effective program.
The city issued the following news release Tuesday afternoon:
Due to a prolonged and future-anticipated change in the recycling market, Abilene’s collector and distributor of recyclable materials, Texas Metals and Recycling Company, is no longer accepting plastic and glass materials.
Because of this change in business, the City of Abilene has no point of distribution for plastic and glass recyclables, and will no longer be able to accept those materials at its recycling collection centers.
Wednesday, July 31st, will be the last day to drop off plastic and glass recyclables at City and Neighborhood Recycling Centers.
The City will continue to monitor the glass recycling market, and work to reinstate glass recycling if there is a proven cost-effective program for that repurposed material.
Additional receptacles for the collection of cardboard recyclables will be made available at City and Neighborhood Recycling Centers as the market continues to show a demand for the material.