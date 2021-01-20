Wednesday, January 20, 2021: Chilly and cloudy today with rain chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably cool temperatures will be felt today along with a light west southwest wind. High temperatures will be near 50° under cloudy skies. Expect occasional rain showers through the morning hours. The afternoon will feature a chance for rain. Rain chances look to come to an end by the late afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will stay steady overnight. Expect them to remain in the middle and upper 40’s. The wind will stay light. The forecast looks mainly dry, however a rain shower cannot be ruled out (mainly for areas south of I-20).

Thursday will see high temperatures jump into the middle 60’s. There will be a chance for rain under cloudy skies.

Friday morning may see a few passing showers. The afternoon will be dry and cool. High temperatures will reach the middle 50’s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, mainly dry, and mild. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

Rain chances will return Sunday. It will be unseasonably mild. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s.

Monday has a chance for rain as well. It will be cooler. High temperatures will be near 60°.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny, dry, and mild.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: S 10-15 G25MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: W 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 6:01 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday