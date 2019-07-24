Wednesday, July 24, 2019: Sunny, unseasonably cool, and comfortable dew points

FORECAST SUMMARY:

We have another gorgeous day in store for us. Comfortable dew points, in the low 50’s and upper 40’s, will continue though the work week. High temperatures will remain below average as they will only make it up into the upper 80’s. Afternoon highs will slowly increase to normal by Friday.

As we return to a south southeast flow by the end of the week, temperatures and dew points will continue to increase. The weekend will see high’s in the middle 90’s. By Monday, high temperatures will be in the upper 90’s. The forecast will remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:48 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday