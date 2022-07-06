FORECAST SUMMARY:

Record breaking heat is expected today. The daily high temperature record for Abilene today is 103°. Today I am forecasting 105°. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 2:00 p.m. today through 8:00 p.m. Friday. High temperatures during this time will range from 102° to 105°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. Heat related illness is possible in temperatures this high. There will be a breezy south wind under a sunny sky. Burn bans are in effect for most of the Big Country including Taylor County. An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out in the Northwest Big Country this evening.

It will stay warm tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 70’s. South winds will stay breezy with mostly clear skies.

The south breeze will stay steady on Thursday. High temperatures will be back in the middle 100’s with plenty of sun.

The winds will settle on Friday as the oppressive heat continues. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler than Thursday, however it will be more humid. Areas north of I-20 have a small chance of showers and non-severe storm during the evening.

Well above average temperatures will continue this weekend. There is a 10% chance of showers and storms as well. Most areas will remain dry.

Monday will see the hottest temperatures of the forecast stretch. Expect highs in the middle to upper 100’s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will see high temperatures back in the middle 100’s. Some of the medium range computer models are showing a brief break from the heat with some rain chances during the middle part of next week. Right now I am just going with a 10% chance of showers and storms for Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 103° Light and Variable

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 107° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday