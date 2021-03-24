Wednesday, March 24, 2021: Rain and storm chances will return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will see high temperatures near 70° under partly sunny skies. A slight chance for rain showers will exist during the late morning and early afternoon. Rain fall totals will not be impressive. Most areas will stay dry and the areas that do see rain will only see around 1/10″. There will be a slight breeze out of the ENE. The eastern Big Country and Heartland will see a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Better chances for thunderstorms will return tonight and continue into Thursday morning. Isolated severe storms will be possible (mainly for the eastern Big Country and Heartland). The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds.

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy and chilly. There will be a slight chance for rain showers. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, mild, and breezy.

Friday and Saturday look sunny and dry. High temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees above average.

A week cold front will cool us down a few degrees for Sunday. Rain chances will return Sunday as well.

Monday looks windy, mild, and partly sunny. There will be a chance for showers and storms.

The forecast will dry out Tuesday. It will be windy and warm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: E > SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Sunny. Breezy. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 69° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 20% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 71° Winds: ENE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:53 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday