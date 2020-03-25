Wednesday, March 25, 2020: Hot day with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and dry weather will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be near 90° on both days with lots of sun. Wednesday will feature a southwest breeze. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, and the humidity will be a factor. Expect dew-points in the low 60’s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday evening. A cold front will move through early Saturday AM.

The weekend will be seasonable with lots of sunshine.

Expect a chance for rain and storms for next Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:35 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday