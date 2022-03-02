ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-alarm fire Wednesday morning has displaced multiple Abilenians, causing close to $100,000 in damages.

The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) said it responded to a residential fire at 6:24 a.m., in the 1000 block of South 14th Street. Crews arrived to a fully involved two-alarm fire, with visible flames.

The structure was once a commercial building and had been renovated to include attached residential units.

KTAB/KRBC: AFD battles residential fire on S. 14th St., Mar. 2022

AFD said the people who lived in the first unit were not home when the fire began, and the person living in the second unit did evacuate without injury.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, AFD deemed the building a total loss, with $80,000 worth in damages.

Red Cross will be helping the people displaced by the fire.