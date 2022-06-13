ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene commuters may need to find a different route to work Wednesday morning due to equipment transport.

According to the City of Abilene, the transportation of equipment from Rentech Boiler Systems will temporarily close a stretch of I-20 beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15.

The closure includes the westbound lanes of I-20 at Elmdale Road and State Highway 351, from I-20 to East Lake Road.

The good news is, the closure is expected to only take 30 minutes and roads should be reopen by 8:00 a.m.

The closure was approved through the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). For questions or comments, contact TxDOT at (325) 676-6927.