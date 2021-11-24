Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Mild and breezy today with an overnight cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably warm temperatures will return today. Highs will reach the middle 70’s. That is around 10° above average. There will be a noticeable increase in cloud cover. It will be mostly to partly cloudy. There will be a gusty south southwest wind.

A cold front will move through tonight. Most areas will stay dry, however there will be some small rain shower chances. This is mainly for areas south of Interstate 20. The best chance of rain showers is in the Heartland. A non-severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Rain chances will end around daybreak. North winds will turn gusty.

Thanksgiving is tomorrow! High temperatures will only reach the middle 50’s under partly to mostly sunny skies. North winds will be gusty.

Friday morning will be cold. Temperatures will fall to around freezing. Even colder temperatures with a more widespread freeze is possible. This is all depending on how early the winds settle and cloud cover. The afternoon will see mild temperatures. Expect highs in the low to middle 60’s.

The weekend will see a continuation of the fall like weather. There will be a slight chance of rain showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Above average temperatures will return to start next week. Monday will see highs in the low 70’s under sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain Showers. (Mainly Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Mostly Sunny. Windy. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:16 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday