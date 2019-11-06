Wednesday, November 6, 2019: Cloudy and warm day… Rain and thunderstorm chances today and tomorrow

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will be in the upper 70’s to near 80 as iso-heights climb and warm air advection ensues. Rain and thunderstorm chances move in late Wednesday morning as remnants of an upper level low will stream in.

The best chance for rain and thunderstorm activity will occur Wednesday evening through the overnight, as vorticity maxes in the upper levels of the atmosphere advect over the region in the form of the aforemntioned remnants of the upper level low. As they move through, heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely. Isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible overnight. A cold front from the north will also push through Thursday morning. This will also help to initiate showers and thunderstorms as frontal wedging takes over. Gusty north winds will occur behind the front. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Friday moring. High temperatures both Thursday and Friday will unseasonable.

Over the weekend, the sun will come out and the forecast looks to be dry. Temperatures will warm to near 70 for both days.

Another cold front looks to come through the area Sunday evening. This will cause temperatures to cool into the 40’s for Monday and may cause rain showers and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Cloudy. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 5-15 > N 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. Cold front (AM). 80% Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. Decreasing temperatures. High Temperature: 62° (High reaches at midnight) 40’s in the afternoon Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: N 5-10 > S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 5-10 > NNE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 44° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 5:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday