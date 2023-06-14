ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether it’s on the side of the highway, in your back alley, or right on your front lawn, weeds seem to have come out in full force this year. Well, it’s no optical illusion, Scott Tarkenton of Lawn Doctor Abilene/Breckenridge/Brownwood laid out the science behind this nuisance.

“When the weeds didn’t’ germinate last year because it was so hot, we got to the point nothing would grow, not even weeds,” Tarkenton said.

The high heat kept the weeds at bay, but Tarkenton said the seeds that grow them have a remarkable shelf life. Seeds laid nearly a decade ago can sprout up when you least expect them.

“You can put all the herbicide down you want, you can put all the pre-emergent down you want to keep them from coming up, but if you stop anything that’s in the surface that hasn’t been there for seven years can come back up,” said Tarkenton.

While landscaping and mowing companies like his have been spreading out pre-emergent to keep the seeds from sprouting, this particularly long spring has provided an extended window for weeds to grow after the chemicals wore off.

“The weeds are going to be the number one problem until we get to the temperatures we’re looking at later this week and next week… The heat will push them back down a little bit,” Tarkenton explained.

And as the war on the weeds goes on, many lawns are also growing out of control. With intermittent rain coming back every other day, some are having to mow two to three times a week. Tarkenton advised that the best defense is a well-planned attack, such as watching the forecast to get ahead of the rain until conditions improve.

As summer heats up, rain may be the least of our worries as some are having difficulties with sustainable grass growth.

“Everybody’s been told to water at night, don’t water at night. And don’t water at three O’clock in the afternoon. When the water hits 90 to 100-degree temperature, It cooks your lawn. Wait till the grass cools down. Water in the morning between three or four O’clock in the morning is usually a good time,” Tarkenton added.

As much as we love lawn care, don’t forget to practice self-care as well. The high temperatures on the horizon can spell heat stroke in an instant. Stay hydrated and check in on your loved ones if you know they’re going to be in the sun for an extended period.