Week 3 and 4 of National Preparedness Month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The focus for the third week of National Preparedness Month is low-cost, no-cost preparedness. It may seem that to be prepared for disasters means to purchase food, water, and supplies. While this is an important part of being prepared, there are many things you can do to help you and your family be prepared that cost nothing.

A large part of being prepared is being informed and knowledgeable about disasters, especially those that could affect your area. The internet is a great resource to read up on these possible disasters and what kind of impacts they have. Being knowledgeable is the first step of making a good emergency plan.

The Ready Campaign has many free downloadable publications available to help you and your family make informed decisions about the many aspects of preparedness. From information on building your family emergency plan, creating your emergency supply list for your emergency kits, to specific information for pet owners on how to best care for pets in times of disaster, and a comprehensive guide on general preparedness, the Ready Campaign has lots of information that doesn’t cost you anything.

Another free way to prepare for an emergency is by doing drills with your household. We’ve all heard the saying practice makes perfect, and the same principal can be applied to readiness. Practicing what each family member would need to do during an emergency beforehand can take a lot of stress out of the moment when the actual emergency rolls around.

Getting the kids involved is a great idea as well. Have them go on a scavenger hunt around the house for items for your emergency kit. That way you can add to your kits with items you already have around your house.

Emergencies can be costly, but preparing for them doesn’t have to be, for free information and brochures on preparedness visit https://www.ready.gov/publications.

The focus for the last week of National Preparedness Month is teaching kids about preparedness. Disasters happen everywhere, and every member of the family can prepare. It is always a good idea to talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies, and especially what to do in case you are separated. Emergencies and disasters are scary for everyone, especially for young children.

Being prepared for disasters starts at home. As a parent, guardian, or another family member, you have an important role to play when it comes to educating the children and teens in your life. You can help protect them by making sure they are prepared in case disaster strikes.

It is recommended to review your family emergency plan often, and make any changes necessary. As discussed above, kids can go on a scavenger hunt to search for supplies at home to help build up your emergency kit. The Ready Campaign also stresses that everyone has a role to play when disaster strikes – including kids and teens. Make sure you are reviewing those roles often.

There are lots of resources specifically made for kids, teens, families, and even educators on the Ready Campaign’s website at https://www.ready.gov/kids. There are fun games to play to learn about preparedness as well as resources to help children and teens cope after a disaster strikes. Preparedness for the future starts today.