Week 8 Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Abilene High’s Da’King Thomas defying the laws of physics

Coming it at #1 for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, in a showdown with the Frenship Tigers, Abilene High running back Da’King Thomas defied the laws of physics. In the second quarter the Eagles were on the goal line, when Thomas received the handoff. After realizing the defense had clogged all the holes the Abilene High offensive line was trying to create, Thomas stopped in his tracks, bounced back, got to the outside, and then ran in for the touchdown. Thomas’s mind blowing level of athleticism helped the Eagles get the win 48-28. The Eagles are now 2-1 in district play