BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (January 6-8).

Throughout the weekend:

Paramount Film Series:

Join the Paramount on Friday (7:30 p.m.), Saturday (2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) for a showing of ‘Elvis’ at 352 Cypress Street.

Auditions for Legally Blonde Jr play:

Join Big Country Children’s Theatre to audition for the Legally Blonde Jr play on Sunday (3:00 p.m.) or Tuesday (7:00 p.m.) at 3666 Buffalo Gap Road. Performances will be on March 23 and 24 and those auditioning must be ages 8-18 years old.

Hamlin Predator Hunt:

Join Texas Predator Hunting from 8:00 a.m. Saturday to 8:00 a.m. Sunday for a hunt of animals such as mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, foxes, hogs, raccoons and rabbits. There will be a pot system with points for each animal and cost $400 a team. Check in will be at the Hamlin Riding Club at 8:00 a.m. each day.

Friday, January 6:

Cade Holliday at Potosi Live:

Join Potosi Live at 8:00 p.m. for a performance by Cade Holliday at 897 FM 1750.

Saturday, January 7:

January Trail Hike:

Join Abilene State Park at 9:00 a.m. for a monthly hike with the Big Country Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists around Lake Abilene. Dogs on leashes are welcomed and the meet up spot will be at the pool house on Park Road 32 in Tuscola.

Read to a Dog Day:

Join the Abilene Public Library (South Branch) from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m to read to dogs from Abilene Therapy Dogs. This event is for elementary aged children and is at 4310 Buffalo Gap Road.

Sunday, January 8:

Hubbard Creek Reservoir Catfish Tournament:

Join the Big Country Catfish Trail from 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a cat-fishing tournament at the Hubbard Creek Reservoir in Breckenridge. Click the link to see more information.

Hygge Yoga:

Join Abilene Yoga House and Camie Garvey from 4:00 p.m. 5:15 p.m. for warm tea, self-reflective journaling and yoga at 401 Pine Street.

