ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rattlesnakes have been spotted in and around Abilene Regional Airport, resulting in administration placing a sign outside to warn passengers and staff to be aware of their surroundings.

“It’s not unusual to see snakes of various types coming up to the terminal here,” Don Green, Director of Transportation for Abilene said.

Welcome to Abilene, watch your step: Airport puts up signage for snake problem (July 2022)

However, Green said the slithering reptiles have been more active within the past nine months, believing that having a dry climate is contributing to the problem.

These snakes have not only been seen more at the airport, but also all throughout the city.

“This summer, compared to last, it’s increase by 15 to 20%,” explained Beaux Newlun, owner of Precision Snake Removal.

Newlun opened his business two years ago, and never expected to gain more business within the past year. He normally removes snakes along the outskirts of the city, but said more are being seen within city limits. Newlun told KTAB/KRBC he gets about 20 calls every week.

“The most we’ve gotten under a house was 62,” Newlun said of his work.

While Newlun contributed the snake activity towards the drought, he said snakes move around to find water. Even so, he said he believes construction in the area also contributes.

Green said they’ve spoken with exterminators at the airport, but said there is not much for them to do to prevent rattlesnakes from coming up to the terminal. Because of this, Green said he wants to put a permanent sign outside of the airport, instead of the laminated one they currently have.

Green told KTAB/KRBC he encourages passengers and staff around the airport to watch their surroundings, and Newlun encourages others in the city to do the same.

Newlun advised the best way to keep snakes from being around your home is to remove any clutter outside for them to hide and to keep the grass cut short.