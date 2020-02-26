Welding sparks 5-acre grass fire in Hamby

HAMBY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews have contained a grass fire in Hamby.

Emergency crews were called to County Road 306 shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire covered five acres, and has been contained.

Officials say it was started by sparks from someone welding.

There were no reported injuries.

