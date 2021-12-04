Well-known Abilene police officer Sergeant Will “Willie” Ford retires after 36 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sergeant Will Ford, known by many simply as “Willie,” took off his badge for the last time and retired from the Abilene Police Department (APD) after 36 years of service.

Back in 2010, Sergeant Ford became the first black police sergeant, now he leaves behind a well-known legacy for the Abilene Police Department and the community.

“It’s a difficult thing to do,” said Ford.

Ford began his career with APD at the age of 24 and says when the opportunity presented itself, he believed God knew this is where he needed to be.

“I’ll miss making the difference. As a police officer, you get the opportunity to affect lives and you can make a difference you know in a bunch of ways, so I’ll miss that.” Sergeant Willie Ford, Abilene Police Department

Ford’s legacy will be remembered as the man who has protected and served the citizens of Abilene for decades, working countless high-profile cases in the criminal investigations division.

His best friend, Mayor Anthony Williams, says he was not blessed with a biological brother, but over the course of their friendship, a sense of brotherhood between the two grew.

“I love Will Ford. He is a leader in all aspects; in his family, in his church, in his community.” Mayor Anthony Wiliiams

Mayor Williams said the two of them bonded over good barbeque and playing dominoes whenever they had the chance to hang out.

“One thing I appreciate about Will is he’s never forgotten where he’s come from. He is still Felix from Standford Texas,” said Mayor Williams.

Despite Fords’ love for his job, the love for his family is stronger, as he says spending more quality time with his wife and family are his next steps in life.

“I’m happy for Will and his family but I’m sad for this community,” Mayor Williams said. “Whoever follows Will Ford will definitely have some big shoes to fill.”

Friday APD and the Abilene community gathered with Ford’s family, to celebrate his long-term service. Sergeant Ford says working with the citizens of Abilene brought him joy every day when coming to work.

Sergeant Ford left his post by saying, “I love you all it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve. Be safe and I’m 10-42.”