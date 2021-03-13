‘Well-known Abilenean’ and community leader Mark Rogers killed in car accident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Community leader and a well-known Abilenean Mark Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash reported Saturday afternoon.

Mark Rogers, 39, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The truck was occupied by his wife, Jennifer, their 8-year-old son, 10-year-old, and 11-year-old daughters, who were transported to the hospital and are being treated.

According to the Abilene Police Department, On Saturday, March 13, 2021, at approximately 1:05 pm, they responded to a major vehicle crash on Highway 36 at Blackburn Rd.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a white truck and a dark Dodge Challenger off the roadway. The Challenger had ignited and was on fire.

According to the APD, witnesses say the Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Highway 36 at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles on the two-lane road. It approached a white truck headed in the same direction near the Blackburn Road intersection and was attempting to pass it. Another vehicle was in the oncoming lane, causing the driver of the Challenger to attempt to get back into its lane. It clipped the white truck in the rear causing it to veer off the roadway, striking a tree before coming to rest in a field. The Challenger also ended up off the roadway and ignited.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger was also transported to the hospital. He was the sole occupant.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation and additional information may be released at a later time as it comes available.

Mark Rogers was a community leader in the Key City where he was the Market President of the Big Brothers Big Sisters non-profit, Senior vice president of World’s Okayest Mom Inc., and a board member in United Way of Abilene and the Kiwanis Club.

On behalf of the Department, Chief Marcus Dudley expressed his sorrow for the loss of such a well-known community member. “Mark was one of the first community members to welcome me to the Department and to the City. This devastating loss will be felt throughout the community.”

Mayor Anthony Williams said, “Mark was the very definition of a servant leader, and I know his death will be hard to understand. Please join me in praying for his family and the community as we collectively process this profound loss.”