Wendy’s giving away free chicken nuggets nationwide this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What’s better than chicken nuggets? Dare we say, free chicken nuggets?
That’s right – Wendy’s says it’s offering everyone who goes to any of its drive-thrus nationwide a free 4-piece order of nuggets this Friday, April 24.
You can even choose between regular or spicy.
According to the fast-food chain, the nuggets are completely free and there’s no purchase necessary to get them.
