“We’re a totally peaceful racist group,” Straight Pride organizer tells California city council meeting

(CBS) – A city council meeting in Modesto, California this week turned heated as citizens, business owners and a group calling itself the National Straight Pride Coalition debated the group’s plans for a “Straight Pride” event in the city. The city has since denied the permit, citing safety concerns and the fact that event organizer did not get insurance CBS Sacramento reports.

During the debate Wednesday, Don Grundmann, founder and director of the National Straight Pride Coalition, tried to make a case for holding the event celebrating heterosexuality. Some in the crowd booed as Grundmann tried to defend his group. Then he made a gaffe that suddenly had the audience laughing out loud.

“We’re a peaceful group, we wanted to have a meeting, celebration of life. We’re attacked as racists,” Grundmann said. Then he declared, “We’re a totally peaceful racist group!”

The entire meeting erupted in laughter at Grundmann’s blunder. Video posted by the Modesto Bee captures the moment.

The video shows one city council member hide her face in her hands and turn her chair around to hide her laughter.

The room had been booing Grundmann, but the gaffe triggered even louder cheers and jeers from the crowd. Grundmann tried to finish his speech as attendees clapped and screamed, but couldn’t get much else out.

In June — LGBTQ Pride Month — a group of three men applied for permission to host a “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. The group’s permit application was approved, and the organizers have set their date for August 31, according to CBS Boston.

One of Modesto’s largest employers and the world’s biggest winery, E & J Gallo Wineries, condemned the proposed event, as have many Modesto residents.

Grundmann said the event is his group’s cultural answer to their opponents, who he described as “anyone that supports the LGBTQ lifestyle,” according to CBS Sacramento.