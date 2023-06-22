BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Buildings have been destroyed, power lines are down and cars are damaged beyond repair after an intense storm that made its way through the Big Country Wednesday night.

KTAB/KRBC visited some of the hardest-hit areas, including Rotan and Sweetwater. Meteorologists said 74 mph winds and above are considered hurricane-force winds, and in Rotan, residents faced winds more than 90 mph, which caused a lot of damage.

A family-owned business that has been in Rotan for decades, White’s Hardware, was destroyed overnight. The owner’s grandson, Caden Dicus, said his family came to the location around 11:00 p.m. to find bricks everywhere.

“Bad things happen. We’re ready to keep going from it,” said Dicus. “We had a couple of guys volunteer. They stayed out until three o’clock this morning, boarding up that big back door that’s gotten knocked in.”

He shared they still decided to open the store to help people get screws and other things to help repair some damage.

“We know we’ve got a community that’s going to help look out for us. We’re going to keep looking out for them,” Dicus explained.

This, unfortunately, is not the only place affected in Rotan. The roof of Family Dollar was ripped off, and debris can be found all over the city.

Over in Sweetwater, the storm brought in winds up to 70 mph. There was tree damage almost everywhere you turned. One resident who has lived in Sweetwater for five years said he has seen some severe storms here, but nothing like this one.

“We have a fence down, tree limbs down. It pretty much looks like a bomb went off,” Micah Spencer shared.

Spencer explained that when he woke up and looked out his window, he saw what he describes as a power line that caught on fire and posted this video to Facebook.

Courtesy of Micah Spencer

“It looked just, I mean, just like a strobe light. I mean, it would be just daylight from the electricity,” Spencer said.

He shared that he has heard of mainly tree damage all throughout Sweetwater.

Even though this storm left a lot of damage behind, residents said it’s going to be okay because the community will come together to rebuild it one brick at a time.

“We’re going to rebuild it, because we’re just a small community around here, and we’re going to need all the help we can get,” said Rotan city council member Scott Toliver.

City officials of both Rotan and Sweetwater shared that they have not received any reports of injuries at this time.

The City of Sweetwater is offering a bulk pickup next week for storm debris, and Rotan will be burning debris near the football stadium. To reserve a spot on the Sweetwater pick-up list, call (325) 933-0314.