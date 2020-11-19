‘We’re in trouble’: Texas sending record help to hospitals

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is sending medical staff to overworked hospitals by the thousands amid as a worsening surge of cases across the state.

State health officials say more than 5,400 extra medical personnel have been deployed across Texas, the highest levels since the pandemic began.

That doesn’t capture the waves of extra help surging into Texas, as the military and volunteer outfits have also dispatched extra hands to America’s second-biggest state.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by nearly 3,300, an increase of more than 50%.