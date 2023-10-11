Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With Halloween rapidly approaching, you’ll notice the Big Country get into the spooky spirit with their home decor. From ghosts to skeletons, Halloween enthusiasts are ensuring this year’s celebration is one for the books. You may have passed by an especially enticing Abilene haunt.

Charlotte Rhodes has been decorating her home on Denton Street for more than 20 years, “We grew up with bobbing for apples, popcorn balls, homemade goods, and everybody trick-or-treating, and that’s not how things are. Times have changed.”

With spiders, ghosts, and pumpkins, Rhodes creates a haunted house sort of display for the community.

“It kind of started small with my younger son, and we just expanded and added something every year, and it just kinda expanded out when my grandson came around. It grew even more and it has grown steadily since then,” explained Rhodes.

Rhodes said it’s inspiration and help from her grandkids, 11-year-old Austin and 6-year-old Daisy, that makes her haunted house a reality.

“They kinda have an idea, especially my grandson, on what he wants done. So, that’s his prison,” Rhodes pointed .

She’s even gotten crafty, recycling household items to turn them into halloween decor.

“We had the roof replaced… So we took the turbines off the roof and made pumpkins out of them. “There are six over there,” showed Rhodes.

Over the years, Rhodes told KTAB/KRBC she’s noticed fewer trick-or-treaters in her neighborhood. She’s marked her house on Nextdoor, a neighborhood website and app, to be easy to find for little ghouls and goblins.

“They (Nextdoor) ask you mark your house if you’re going to trick-or-treat, and yes, I did last year and already marked it this year,” Rhodes spoke of the process.

What keeps her going every year is to see her neighbors smile when they see the finished display.

“The kids, they love dressing up, so we get some pretty good costumes coming through here, too,” added Rhodes.

This Denton Street display is hoped to be completed by the weekend ahead of Halloween. If you plan to trick-or-treat, be sure to wear something bright, walk with a friend, and look both ways before crossing the street.