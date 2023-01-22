ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – January 22 marks the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, which resulted in a decision that abortion was a constitutional right in 1973. In memory of this case, West Texans for Life gathered together to protest against abortion at the Abilene Court House.

Since the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and giving the topic of abortion rights to the states, Abilene was named a sanctuary city this past November election. Scott Beard, a pastor who is running for Abilene City Council Place four, reflected on this decision at the rally.

“We know that there’s still a huge battle ahead of us, we didn’t win by double digits, even in Abilene,” Beard expressed. “Who would’ve thought, but we won, that still tells you we have a lot of work to do in Abilene.”

There was other familiar faces at the event as well, such as Ryan Goodwin, mayor candidate, and James Sargent, who is running for city council. Towards the end of the event, organizers shared that they released blue and pink balloons in memory of the aborted and green balloons as a symbol for life in the past, present and future.

