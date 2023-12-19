SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since the recent release of a document from the Roman Catholic Church, which suggests that the church could bless same-sex marriages, discussions have ignited as to whether this is an acceptable practice of the religion. Now, a West Texas Catholic diocese offers a level of clarification.

Pope Francis issued a letter in October, saying the blessing of same-sex unions could be studied, but should not be confused with being labeled as a sacramental marriage.

In Catholicism, a sacramental marriage is hailed to be between a man and woman who are committed to their partnership and wish to have children together.

Bishop Michael Sis of the San Angelo Catholic Diocese emphasized to KTAB/KRBC that a blessing doesn’t signify an endorsement of behavior, but a plea for divine guidance.

“The church’s teaching on marriage has not changed. The Catholic faith continues to teach and believe that marriage is between one man and one woman in a relationship that is open to children. That has not changed. This is a document about giving blessings to people,” said Bishop Sis, affirming the Church’s stance.

Priests and deacons may have the right to refuse a blessing, as so explained by Bishop Sis, which may cause some strife between a couple or their family, or misinterpretation altogether.

“Whenever a priest or a deacon gives a blessing to somebody, it’s not an endorsement of their behavior. It’s an expression of the fact that this person needs God’s help,” Bishop Sis elaborated. He continued to clarify that while discussions about the document often misconstrue the intended blessing, it’s not an endorsement of particular lifestyles.

The West Texas bishop then stressed that the responsibility of marriage blessings must lie to the clergy. They will have to assess whether a blessing of a couple would align with their church’s beliefs.

“Anytime somebody asks a priest or a deacon to say a blessing for any particular situation, that priest or deacon needs to ask whether or not he ought to do that, and he needs to exercise his conscience in deciding whether or not that would be appropriate, and sometimes, a priest or a deacon would say, ‘no, I’m not going to say a prayer or a blessing in this situation because it might give scandal to people,’ and he has every right to say no if he believes that giving that blessing would cause scandal,” added Bishop Sis.

The language in the released document has said to prompt a dialogue within the church for separate dioceses to reinforce distinctions between blessings and doctrinal beliefs, emphasizing the church’s unchanged stance on marriage.