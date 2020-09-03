West Texas Fair and Rodeo looking for volunteers

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The West Texas Fair and Rodeo is in need of volunteers to take tickets at the gate and help with ticket sales.

As opening day on Friday, September 4th draws closer Expo Center General Manager Rochelle Johnson wants to remind the public that though the circumstances around the fair may be different this year volunteers are still a much needed resource important to the fairs continued existence.

Base entry tickets this year will run $15-$20 but volunteers will receive two tickets for each shift they work.

To apply or if you have any further questions call the the Expo Center office at 325-677-4376 or fill out the Volunteer application found at this link along with more information at the Expo Center website.