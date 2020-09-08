West Texas fair and rodeo open on Labor day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) The West Texas Fair and Rodeo is one of the only fairs open on Labor Day in the state of Texas.

“We weren’t even expecting to have the fair this year and if they did I assumed that there are a lot more restrictions than there are,” says Michael Carter.

Carter brought his fiance and nieces to celebrate the holiday at the fair.

“They’re disinfecting everything and making sure everything is clean before other people get on. They’re trying to do everything they can to make it safe and I appreciate that especially for the kids,” says Carter.

Some fair goers say there is a clear difference compared to years before.

“It’s small but crowded, There’s a lot of people there’s barley any big rides,” says Sierah Castillo.

Other say traveling to the fair has been well worth it.

“I’m actually from California so this is my first time at a Texas fair. I’m having a blast. I just wanted to come and we didn’t have to pay so that’s a plus,” says Deborah Williams.

Normal gate admission begins Friday, September 11th.