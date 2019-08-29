West Texas Fair & Rodeo coming Sept. 5-14 at Taylor County Expo Center

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – Are you ready to get your fair on? The West Texas Fair & Rodeo will take place Sept. 5-14, and will bring family fun and excitement to the Abilene area.

This year we are celebrating our 50th PRCA Rodeo Anniversary presented by RAM. If you’re looking for some competition look no further! Over 400 contestants compete in Bull Riding, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Bareback Riding, Tie Down Roping and Barrel Racing to win prize money which may qualify them to enter into the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas!

Over 4,000 livestock entries from around the state will participate in the West Texas Fair & Rodeo Livestock Show, more than 700 people will open up their artistic side with over 4,500 items that will be entered into the Creative Arts, and over 120 children ages 4 to 8 will look to compete at the Mutton Bustin’ Sunday, September 8 for Whataburger Prizes!

And for the first time this year we have partnered with Reliant to bring “Hats Off to Abilene.” Three local nonprofit organizations will be selected to decorate larger-than-life hats to be displayed during the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. The selected organizations will be judged by local celebrities and awarded a total of $15,000 in donations.

If that doesn’t excite you, this will be the first year the Carnival Americana will be located at the East Entrance of the fairgrounds as we are currently underway in Phase 2 of the 3 for the Expo Center Renovations. A few things you can expect to see at this year’s fair is more food trucks, portable displays, and vendors on the grounds.

Other events taking place include Shopping, Tractor Pull, Pig Races, Hypnosis/Mind Reading Show, HEB Spotlight Kitchen, 4-H Petting Zoo, and Concerts!

Also, if you’re worried about your phone battery dying from enjoying all the entertainment, we have a solution! Reliant Energy portable charging stations will be located in the Round Building and Coliseum so you can enjoy this event all day long.

The West Texas Fair & Rodeo brings an Economic Impact of over 3 million to the Abilene Area! Over 120,000 attendees enjoy the festivities every year.

Ticket Information:

Gates open 8:00a.m. – 11:00p.m. daily

Gate Admission fee begins @2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Gate Admission – $8 adults, $4 students – K-College (Weekdays)

Gate Admission Weekends – $11, $4 student’s K-College

Rodeo Box Seats – $15 for Tuesday – Thursday, $20 for Friday and Saturday Daily Carnival Armband $30

Special Gate Admission Prices

Thursday, September 5 – SNEAK-A-PEEK 5 p.m. to closing FREE ADMISSION, $25 armband Friday, September 6 – College Student Day – Free admission to college students with current college ID

Saturday, September 7-10 — School Day tickets good for today

Monday, September 9 – $1 Gate Admission

Tuesday, September 10 – Rides $2 each

Wednesday, September 11 – Senior Citizens Day – Free Admission to all senior citizens 60 years or older, must show proof of age.

Thursday, September 12 – Cantastic Night – Free Admission to fairgrounds for 6 empty soda cans.